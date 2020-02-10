Terre Haute man faces several charges in Parke County, including battery on law enforcement

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute man is facing charges in Parke County after police say he battered a jail officer.
According to the Parke County Sheriff's Office, it started with a traffic stop near Lyford just after midnight on Sunday morning.
Police say 26-year-old Nicholas Whitaker was arrested for driving while suspended and for driving while intoxicated.
18-year-old Antonio Caruso was a passenger in the vehicle. Police say he was arrested for minor consumption and resisting arrest.
When officers tried to book Caruso into the Parke County Jail, he allegedly battered a jail officer. After that, they added an additional charge of battery on law enforcement.
