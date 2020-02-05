Terre Haute man charged for Greencastle murder

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute man is facing murder charges in connection to the death of a Greencastle woman.
According to the Greencastle Police Department, 28-year-old John Gonzalez, of Terre Haute was charged for the murder of Melissa 'Lisa' Attkisson.
LINK | PUTNAM COUNTY DEATH BEING INVESTIGATED AS HOMICIDE
Police began investigating the murder at the end of January at a home on Berry Street in Greencastle.
Police located Gonzalez on Monday. Several different police agencies from both Indiana and Illinois assisted in the investigation.
