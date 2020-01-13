Clear
Terre Haute man charged after police found nearly 20 guns and a generator inside of a car that wasn't his

A Vigo County man is facing charges after police said they found nearly 20 weapons inside of a car that didn't belong to him.

Posted: Jan 13, 2020 3:15 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

It happened on Friday afternoon just before 4:00 on State Road 63 near Barnhardt Road.

An Indiana State Police trooper noticed an abandoned passenger vehicle partially sticking out into the road.

When the trooper walked to the vehicle he said he noticed a large number of guns and a small generator in the back seat.

A short time later - police noticed a man on a bicycle and a gas can. The trooper was able to identify him as 26-year-old Cody Doss from Terre Haute, based on previous encounters.

The trooper reportedly told Doss to stop - but he allegedly refused.

Once police were able to catch up with him, they said they found the keys to the abandoned vehicle.

Doss told police he had an agreement with a woman to use her vehicle as a driving service for her. According to the police, he didn't return the vehicle back to its owner and wasn't supposed to be using it.

While searching the vehicle police said they found 15 shotguns and rifles and three handguns.

Doss was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, theft of a firearm, unlawful possession of a legend drug, unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle, and resisting law enforcement.

If you have any information on the stolen weapons, call Indiana State Police at 800-225-8576.

