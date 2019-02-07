Terre Haute Young Professionals hear city update from the mayor

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Young professionals had the chance to learn about new projects for Terre Haute.
On Thursday, the group Terre Haute Young Leaders heard a city update from Mayor Duke Bennett.
The mayor told the group about new projects and economic development for 2019.
Bennett told News 10 speaking to young leaders helps them get more engaged in the community.
