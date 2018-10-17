Clear
Terre Haute Teens for Action set to hold meeting

Terre Haute Teens for Action want you to know what they are fighting for.

Posted: Oct. 17, 2018 6:29 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

On Thursday, the group is set to host a town hall.

On Thursday, the group is set to host a town hall.

It will be at Woodrow Wilson Middle School at 6:00 p.m.

There will be a panel made of youth from the community.

The focus is to let the community know they are ready to talk about preventing gun violence.

Organizers say they were inspired by the students in Parkland, Florida.

"It's just inspiring to see somebody my age actually creating some sort of change with such fire, you know?" co-founder Rocky Roberts said.

The meeting is free and open to anyone.

