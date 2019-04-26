Clear

Terre Haute Police hold 8th Annual Honor Guard Scramble

A day out on the green will have a lasting impact for local officers.

Posted: Apr. 26, 2019 6:12 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A day out on the green will have a lasting impact for local officers.

Friday was the 8th Annual Honor Guard Golf Scramble at Rea Park in Terre Haute.

It is part of a fundraiser for the Terre Haute Police Department's Honor Guard.

The group takes part in memorial services and funerals.

One of those will be the National Law Enforcement Memorial next month.

"This year's obviously has a little more meaning, because we lost Rob last year. So we will have more officers going to (Washington) D.C. to represent our department for Rob," Terre Haute Police Chief Shawn Keen said.

Officer Rob Pitts died last May after he was shot and killed.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 63°
Robinson
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 62°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
62° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 62°
Rockville
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 63°
Casey
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 63°
Brazil
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 63°
Marshall
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 63°
Clear, Chilly & Breezy
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Vigo County YMCA hosts member's appreciation event

Image

Friday Evening Forecast

Image

Make a Difference: Linda Jones

Image

April Rainfall Delays Planting for Some Farmers

Image

Art Spaces and the Vigo County Public Library unveil new sculpture

Image

Army at Crane is hiring new employees

Image

National Drug Take Back Day

Image

Knox County Sheriff's Office stepping in to help Bicknell after town's chief arrested

Image

Denied: Barry Wolfe to spend 60 years in prison after judge denies change in plea

Image

Nathan Derickson sentenced for the death of Garrett Sands

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Spike in tips about 2 Indiana girls who went missing in 2017

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police investigating attempted child abduction

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bombs tear through Sri Lankan churches and hotels, killing more than 200 people

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pentagon, DHS considering designating fentanyl a WMD, memo says

${article.thumbnail.title}

Animal cruelty penalties measure heads to Holcomb's desk

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana lawmakers back payments to those wrongly convicted

${article.thumbnail.title}

Demand grows for marijuana cultivation courses in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

2 arrested after multi-county chase

${article.thumbnail.title}

Boil order issued for some Ellis Water customers

Image

Sullivan County leaders exploring options for jail project