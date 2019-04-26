Terre Haute Police hold 8th Annual Honor Guard Scramble

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A day out on the green will have a lasting impact for local officers.

Friday was the 8th Annual Honor Guard Golf Scramble at Rea Park in Terre Haute.

It is part of a fundraiser for the Terre Haute Police Department's Honor Guard.

The group takes part in memorial services and funerals.

One of those will be the National Law Enforcement Memorial next month.

"This year's obviously has a little more meaning, because we lost Rob last year. So we will have more officers going to (Washington) D.C. to represent our department for Rob," Terre Haute Police Chief Shawn Keen said.

Officer Rob Pitts died last May after he was shot and killed.