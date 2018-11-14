Terre Haute Police continue the search for Walgreens robbery suspect

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - An investigation into a downtown robbery continues.
The Terre Haute Police Department shared a surveillance video of a robbery suspect.
The robbery happened around 9:00 p.m. on Sunday at Walgreens on Wabash Avenue in Terre Haute.
Police are not releasing many other details at this time, but say the suspect may have left the scene on foot.
If you have any information, contact Crime Stoppers at 812-238-STOP.
