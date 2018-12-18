TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We are still a week away from Christmas, but that didn't stop one holiday celebration.
Mary Gatrell and Jenna Burd are seniors at Terre Haute North High School.
They teamed up with Camp Navigate for a special project.
It's called Holiday Happenings.
Kids that are a part of Camp Navigate received a special party with holiday-themed activities and presents.
The Terre Haute North students have also been raising money for a scholarship.
It allows kids to attend Camp Navigate this coming summer.
Related Content
- Terre Haute North students hold special event for Camp Navigate
- Camp Navigate
- Terre Haute group holds 'Drugs are Spooky' event
- Terre Haute Children Museum holds "Messy" Science Camp
- Terre Haute Rex players hold baseball camp for children
- Camp Navigate summer camp prepares kids for future
- Terre Haute receives special Cultural District Designation
- Launch Terre Haute hosts women-centric event
- Terre Haute event focuses on women's health
- West Terre Haute church holds community dinner
Scroll for more content...