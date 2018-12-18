Clear
Terre Haute North students hold special event for Camp Navigate

Kids that are a part of Camp Navigate received a special party with holiday-themed activities and presents.

Posted: Dec. 18, 2018 10:23 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We are still a week away from Christmas, but that didn't stop one holiday celebration.

Mary Gatrell and Jenna Burd are seniors at Terre Haute North High School.

They teamed up with Camp Navigate for a special project.

It's called Holiday Happenings.

The Terre Haute North students have also been raising money for a scholarship.

It allows kids to attend Camp Navigate this coming summer.

