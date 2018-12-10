Terre Haute Fire Department warns about space heater safety

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Space heaters are the second leading cause of house fires in the United States.

While they do a good job keeping you warm, they can also be dangerous.

Assistant Fire Chief Norm Loudermilk says there are a few simple steps you can take to keep your family safe.

Loudermilk said to make sure you keep the heater away from other items like clothes.

It's recommended that you keep a three-foot perimeter around the heater at all times.

They also say never plug one into an extension cord or surge protector.

He said it is best to treat space heaters like candles.

You should always turn them off before you go to sleep.