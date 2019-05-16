Terre Haute Economic Development Corporation holds annual meeting

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A menu for success was served up during the Terre Haute Economic Development Corporation's Annual Meeting.

On Tuesday morning, members discussed different ways they could help the community grow.

The event also featured a keynote speaker from Select Genetics.

Jihad Douglas said it is incredibly important to have support from your community.

"This community is perfect in a sense, they bring them together because they have different, diverse backgrounds. You learn from each other. You develop relationships. You develop a network, so if you have other projects in mind, if you have areas that you're facing challenges in, you can discuss with all of these successful guys around here and they will give you creative ideas, innovative ideas from their experiences," Douglas said.

Select Genetics is the largest turkey hatchery in the world.

The southern Vigo County facility opened last June and employs around 100 people.