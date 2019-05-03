Terre Haute City-wide cleanup starts on Saturday morning, here's how you can help

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - You can help make your neighborhood look it's very best.

The first of two city-wide cleanups this year is set for Saturday morning in Terre Haute.

Those behind the effort say they want to instill pride in the community and protect the environment.

News 10 caught up one area Trashbagger.

She told us it's important for everyone to take personal responsibility for their trash and work to keep the city beautiful.

"Just take a grocery sack and just pick up what you can as you walk around your block or when your trash day comes, if the trash men drop some things on the ground in front of your house, just go out, pick them up and put them in the trash can," Kelly Dumas, from the Society of Trashbaggers said.

If you want to help, volunteers are asked to meet in the back parking lot of the Terre Haute Police Department by 8:00 a.m. on Saturday morning.

When you arrive, you will receive a route map, gloves, bags, and snacks.

Cleanup efforts will go on until noon.

Several dumpsters will be located at the police department.

As a reminder, hazardous materials will not be accepted.

That includes tires, chemicals, and batteries.