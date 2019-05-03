Clear

Terre Haute City-wide cleanup starts on Saturday morning, here's how you can help

The first of two city-wide cleanups this year is set for Saturday morning in Terre Haute.

Posted: May. 3, 2019 6:10 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - You can help make your neighborhood look it's very best.

Those behind the effort say they want to instill pride in the community and protect the environment.

Those behind the effort say they want to instill pride in the community and protect the environment.

News 10 caught up one area Trashbagger.

She told us it's important for everyone to take personal responsibility for their trash and work to keep the city beautiful.

"Just take a grocery sack and just pick up what you can as you walk around your block or when your trash day comes, if the trash men drop some things on the ground in front of your house, just go out, pick them up and put them in the trash can," Kelly Dumas, from the Society of Trashbaggers said.

If you want to help, volunteers are asked to meet in the back parking lot of the Terre Haute Police Department by 8:00 a.m. on Saturday morning.

When you arrive, you will receive a route map, gloves, bags, and snacks.

Cleanup efforts will go on until noon.

Several dumpsters will be located at the police department.

As a reminder, hazardous materials will not be accepted.

That includes tires, chemicals, and batteries.

Police are investigating possible link between California synagogue shooting suspect and nearby mosque fire

'Avengers: Endgame' shatters records with $1.2 billion opening

Indiana reaches milestone with 100 problem-solving courts

Apple is removing and restricting third-party screen time apps, report says

Spike in tips about 2 Indiana girls who went missing in 2017

Police investigating attempted child abduction

Demand grows for marijuana cultivation courses in Illinois

Indiana lawmakers back payments to those wrongly convicted

Animal cruelty penalties measure heads to Holcomb's desk

Pentagon, DHS considering designating fentanyl a WMD, memo says