Terre Haute City Councilwoman says she has not made up her mind about rezoning request

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - At least one Terre Haute City Council person hasn't made up her mind about a Vigo County request.
County commissioners have asked the city council to rezone the International Paper property.
On Friday, City Councilwoman Amy Auler said she did sign the rezoning petition.
She wanted to clarify, however, she signs all rezoning requests.
That does not necessarily mean she supports them.
Auler said petitioners have the right to be heard by the entire city council.
She told us she has not made a decision yet on supporting the request.
