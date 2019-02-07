Terre Haute City Council votes to close a portion of 8th Street to make way for new convention center in downtown

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Plans for a downtown convention center in Terre Haute can move forward.

That is after a Thursday evening city council vote.

We've previously told you about a plans to close a portion of 8th Street in downtown Terre Haute.

Project leaders said the convention center plan would have been dead if the council did not vote to close the road.

While the council did vote to close a portion of 8th Street, that vote was not unanimous.

Each council member said the convention center project is important and needs to happen, but Councilman Todd Nation said he is still not convinced a section of 8th Street needed to be closed.

Nation was outnumbered and the measure passed.

That means 8th Street between Wabash and Cherry will close.