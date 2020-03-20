Terre Haute City Busses continue to run, helping people receive essential services

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Many services have closed in Terre Haute to keep the spread of COVID-19 minimal. But those at the City Bus Transit say the show must go on.

We spoke with Debbie Hensley, the Director of Transportation.

She told us all 10 busses are running. They are being cleaned multiple times a day.

They are doing things like scrubbing seats, floors, and guard rails.

Hensley says the bus is a service people need.

"The questions we get are only 'are you open? I need you to go to work or the doctor, I need you for work. We're going to help these people get to where they need to go until they tell us to stop," Hensley said.

All busses still run on top and Hensley says bus drivers are making sure people can haul as many groceries as they need.