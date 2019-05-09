TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Students are packing up and preparing to leave campus and preparing to leave campus for the summer and that means many items will soon be sent to the dump.
Indiana State University wants to limit the amount of still usable items from being tossed in the trash.
Sycamore Secondhand is an initiative to collect unwanted, but still good items during campus move-out.
The items will then be processed over the break and put up for sale in the spring.
Money made from the campus yard-sale will then benefit the student stability grant.
Volunteers are needed to help collect items this weekend.
If you are interested, contact ISU's Office of Sustainability.
Related Content
- Sycamore Secondhand hopes to keep useful items from being sent to the dump
- ISU students explore Sycamore Innovation Center
- Police seek information about deer carcass dumping
- Indiana legislators dump proposed handgun licensing repeal
- NSA dumping millions of phone records
- Several dogs dumped and in bad shape
- Precious items saved after VFW closure
- Support the Sycamores in continuing the legacy of longtime coach
- Studio upgrades will help produce bright futures for Sycamores
- ISU students show 'Sycamores Can' in food drive