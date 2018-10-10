Sullivan teachers learn how to handle student trauma

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Experts say there's a strong correlation between trauma and low academic achievement.
Teachers can now better understand and address some of those childhood experiences.
On Wednesday, the staff at Sullivan High School went through 'Trauma Informed Training.'
The Hamilton Center hosted the session.
Staff learned about identifying struggles and how to work through issues.
The program emphasizes building relationships with students having a tough time.
