Sullivan residents may lose curbside recycling - here's why

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - Sullivan residents may lose their curbside recycling service.

The city partners with Republic Trash Services for free recycling service.

Sullivan's mayor is encouraging residents to recycle the correct way. He told us nearly 60 to 70 percent of curbside recycled materials are contaminated.

"We're encouraging our residents to recycle the correct way. To not put glass in. To not put in your electronics, your computers, your sweepers," Mayor Clint Lamb said.

Lamb says that every other Friday is recycling pick-up. Monday and Tuesday are used for trash pick-up days.