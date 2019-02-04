Sullivan high school students learn firearm safety in class

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Students at Sullivan High School are learning how to become safe hunters.

The Hunter's Education Program is four weeks long.

On Monday, Indiana Conservation Officers focused on firearm safety.

Students learned how different firearms work.

Unloading the firearm and mule control were the key topics.

The teacher of this course noticed that kids start learning how to hunt at an early age.

He wanted to stress the importance of doing it safely.

"You know knowledge is...knowledge is power and if we can keep safe and still be able to use these tools for recreational purposes, it's important," Kevin Cross, the Natural Resources Teacher said.

Students earn "Hunter Certification" after wrapping up the course.