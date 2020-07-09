Sullivan awarded $1 million Community Crossing Grant

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - Thanks to a $1 million grant, the City of Sullivan is receiving a facelift.

The Community Crossing Grant was awarded to Sullivan by the Indiana Department of Transportation.

Sullivan Mayor Clint Lamb says the city will get a "new and approved" black-top thanks to the grant.

Residents will see the construction projects take place over the summer.

Lamb says he's excited to bring life back to the city.

The grant program is used to fund improvements to local roads and bridges for Indiana cities, towns, and counties.