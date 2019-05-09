Sullivan County students take a VR trip through the body

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - It seems like the plot of a 'Magic School Bus' episode.

Students in Sullivan County took a trip through the body thanks to virtual reality.

Sullivan Elementary hosted it's spring 'CARE Day.'

CARE stands for Creative Activities Reinforce Education.

Students learned about how the body works by doing some hands-on activities and using VR.

They also looked at a real heart.

Special guests from IU Health were also there to teach students about their jobs in healthcare.

Retired teachers and other volunteers help to coordinate CARE days.