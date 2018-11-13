Clear

Sullivan County man dies in tractor accident

It happened around 7:00 Tuesday evening just off of County Road 600 South, about a quarter mile off of U.S. 41.

Posted: Nov. 13, 2018 10:11 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One person is dead after a farm accident in Sullivan County.

It happened around 7:00 Tuesday evening just off of County Road 600 South, about a quarter mile off of U.S. 41.

The victim was identified as 65-year-old Bradley Wilson

Police say Wilson was removing a log from a wooded area when a tractor suddenly overturned.

