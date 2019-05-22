Sullivan County kids receive an up-close look at animals

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - Students at Sullivan Elementary School are receiving quite the treat.
That treat was Hedgehog Hannah.
It is an educational animal show.
Students received an up-close look at snakes, alligators, and even a chinchilla.
Organizers say the program is like getting a tour of the animal kingdom.
"We just really want the kids to enjoy the experience, very hands-on, very educational and it's just something very neat to be able to explore these animals at a finger's touch," Carrie Baker, a teacher at Sullivan Elementary, said.
The Hedgehog Hannah exhibit comes from Indianapolis.
