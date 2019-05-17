Sullivan County 3rd graders step outside of the classroom for Ag Day

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - It was an extra special lesson outside of the classroom for a group of Sullivan County 3rd graders.

234 young minds paid a visit to the Sullivan County 4-H Fairgrounds for 'Ag Day.'

The local FFA chapter hosted the annual event.

The kids went on a hayride, planted flowers, and played with baby chics.

Each station was set-up to teach them a little bit more about agriculture.

3rd Grade Ag Day has been a tradition for more than 20-years in Sullivan County.