SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - It was an extra special lesson outside of the classroom for a group of Sullivan County 3rd graders.
234 young minds paid a visit to the Sullivan County 4-H Fairgrounds for 'Ag Day.'
The local FFA chapter hosted the annual event.
The kids went on a hayride, planted flowers, and played with baby chics.
Each station was set-up to teach them a little bit more about agriculture.
3rd Grade Ag Day has been a tradition for more than 20-years in Sullivan County.
Related Content
- Sullivan County 3rd graders step outside of the classroom for Ag Day
- Folks celebrate Ag Day in Sullivan County
- Sullivan County deputy saves 5th grader while working as resource officer
- Sullivan County Ambulance update
- Sullivan County Road Closure
- Vermillion County kids take a step out of the classroom to explore wetlands
- Tractor stolen in Sullivan County
- Fire destroys Sullivan County diner
- Sullivan County under Travel Advisory
- Sullivan County exploring jail options
Scroll for more content...