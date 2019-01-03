Sullivan Beta Club receives big donation

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Area students will be heading to Oklahoma City this summer for a national championship.

A big donation they received on Thursday will help them get there.

Students in Sullivan High School's Beta Club are going to the group's national convention.

This trip can be a big expense.

The '100 Women Who Care Sullivan County' donated $6,600 to help.

The Beta Club focuses on academic achievement, character, leadership, and service.