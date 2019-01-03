SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Area students will be heading to Oklahoma City this summer for a national championship.
A big donation they received on Thursday will help them get there.
Students in Sullivan High School's Beta Club are going to the group's national convention.
This trip can be a big expense.
The '100 Women Who Care Sullivan County' donated $6,600 to help.
The Beta Club focuses on academic achievement, character, leadership, and service.
Related Content
- Sullivan Beta Club receives big donation
- Organization received big donation
- Sullivan County Park and Lake receives big donation
- Community center receives big donation
- Cayuga Grandstand Project receives big donation
- Bikes for Tykes receives big donations
- Team of Mercy receives big donation
- Sullivan County school receives donation to help finish library renovations
- Big donation hopes to transform Sullivan tennis courts
- Sullivan County Humane Society receives $1,000 grant
Scroll for more content...