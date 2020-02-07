Students surprised their Vermillion County school counselors with flowers to say thank you

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Friday marks the end of National School Counseling Week.
News 10 stopped by North Vermillion Junior-Senior High School. That's where students surprised Lyndsey Cummings and Crystal Hansen with flowers.
It was a small thank you for the work that they do.
Both counselors provide academic, along with social support to students.
