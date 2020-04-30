'Stolen Innocence,' A poem of hope and to honor our frontline workers

COVID - 19 has made life difficult for many Americans.

From shopping with masks to missing out on school traditions, this pandemic has affected us all.

One Wabash valley resident took to paper to say we will overcome and become stronger on the other side.

News 10 Photojournalist Devan Ridgeway has a special story with Bill Hollis, who wrote the poem "Stolen Innocence."

Click play to see the video.