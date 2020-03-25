WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - Several groups have reached out to News 10 to tell us about their fitness programs. A way for people to stay in shape while staying at home.
Here's where you can find some of those programs!
Related Content
- Staying in shape while stuck at home - here's where you can find some free online fitness help!
- Jam Fitness getting ready for new home with free fitness class
- Several dogs dumped and in bad shape
- Rare wave-shaped clouds roll over Virginia
- Canada releases a Canada-shaped coin
- Workforce Fit: Steel Dynamics
- Audit finds 2 Indiana online schools inflated enrollments
- Online Public Inspection File
- Getting fiscally fit in 2018
- Workforce Fit: Novelis Terre Haute
Scroll for more content...