Photo Gallery 4 Images
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A memorial in honor of a local fallen officer is almost finished.
Bill Wolfe is the artist creating a statue for Officer Rob Pitts. He told us the only thing left to do is add a film layer over the bronze.
That should happen next week.
After that, the statue will be brought back to Terre Haute and placed at the city's police department.
Pitts was killed in May of 2018 while investigating a homicide.
Related Content
- Statue honoring fallen Terre Haute Police Officer Rob Pitts is almost done - here's a sneak peek
- Fallen Terre Haute Police Officer identified as Rob Pitts
- Local artist Bill Wolfe sets out to honor fallen Terre Haute Police Officer Rob Pitts
- Fallen Terre Haute Police Officer Rob Pitts receives top honor during annual award banquet
- Services have been set for fallen Terre Haute Police Officer Rob Pitts
- Photos: Remembering Officer Rob Pitts
- Fresh Thyme hosts fundraiser for fallen Officer Rob Pitts
- Fallen Officer Rob Pitts to be remembered on upcoming ride
- Officer Rob Pitts, along with three other fallen Indiana officers to be honored on Thursday
- Terre Haute Police selling bracelets to help build statue for Officer Pitts
Scroll for more content...