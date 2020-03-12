Clear

Statue honoring fallen Terre Haute Police Officer Rob Pitts is almost done - here's a sneak peek

Bill Wolfe is the artist creating a statue for Officer Rob Pitts. He told us the only thing left to do is add a film layer over the bronze.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A memorial in honor of a local fallen officer is almost finished.

Bill Wolfe is the artist creating a statue for Officer Rob Pitts. He told us the only thing left to do is add a film layer over the bronze.

That should happen next week.

After that, the statue will be brought back to Terre Haute and placed at the city's police department.

Pitts was killed in May of 2018 while investigating a homicide.

