RENSSELAER, Ind. (WLFI) — The Jasper County Sheriff's Office is looking for a semi that drove off after running over a car and killing a woman.
Sheriff Terry Risner said the semi is a white day cab with a white box trailer. Riser believes this semi would only make local, or day runs based on the type. A picture was captured from area surveillance:
Risner said the semi was driving on State Road 16 Wednesday around 1:10 p.m. and ran a stop sign. A car driving on U.S. 231 drove underneath the truck. The driver of the semi then "ran over" the car, killing the 40-year-old Melissa Deno of Rensselaer.
Contact Detective Buschman at 219-866-7344 or by emailing tips@jaspercountypolice.com
Related Content
- Statewide search underway for semi driver involved in Jasper Co. fatal hit-and-run
- Semi driver cited after hitting INDOT truck in Vermillion County
- Driver seriously injured in semi crash
- Jasper county gets new emergency alert system
- 69-year-old Truck driver airlifted after Parke County semi crash
- Semi driver hospitalized with minor injuries after I-70 crash
- Search underway for missing Indianapolis man with autism
- Armed robbery suspect search underway in Daviess County
- Indiana House approves statewide school safety audit
- One arrested, injuries reported after accident in Jasper County