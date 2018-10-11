Clear

Statewide search underway for semi driver involved in Jasper Co. fatal hit-and-run

The Jasper County Sheriff's Office is looking for a semi that drove off after running over a car and killing a woman.

Posted: Oct. 11, 2018 1:29 PM
Posted By: Trevor Peters, WLFI

RENSSELAER, Ind. (WLFI) — The Jasper County Sheriff's Office is looking for a semi that drove off after running over a car and killing a woman.

Sheriff Terry Risner said the semi is a white day cab with a white box trailer. Riser believes this semi would only make local, or day runs based on the type. A picture was captured from area surveillance:

Risner said the semi was driving on State Road 16 Wednesday around 1:10 p.m. and ran a stop sign. A car driving on U.S. 231 drove underneath the truck. The driver of the semi then "ran over" the car, killing the 40-year-old Melissa Deno of Rensselaer.

Contact Detective Buschman at 219-866-7344 or by emailing tips@jaspercountypolice.com

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 54°
Robinson
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 51°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
52° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 52°
Rockville
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 54°
Casey
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 51°
Brazil
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 54°
Marshall
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 54°
Becoming sunny; but cooler days ahead.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Mattoon school shooter receives the maximum sentence

Image

Work starts on downtown mural

Image

Did Kevin say frost is in the forecast?

Image

West Vigo Community Center receives big donation

Image

The Red Cross and Hurricane relief

Image

Crews moving forward on Margaret Avenue project

Image

New store announces opening date for mall location

Image

Knox County business leaders meet for trap shoot

Image

Staying safe at the Covered Bridge Festival

Image

Kids learn all about fire prevention

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

'Trust' takes center stage a school board candidate forum

Image

Candidates talk gun laws during U.S. Senate debate

Image

Pioneer Days features 19th century construction with a modern crew

Image

Money raised at charity game helps local kids

Image

Precious items saved after VFW closure

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders