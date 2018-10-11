Statewide search underway for semi driver involved in Jasper Co. fatal hit-and-run

RENSSELAER, Ind. (WLFI) — The Jasper County Sheriff's Office is looking for a semi that drove off after running over a car and killing a woman.

Sheriff Terry Risner said the semi is a white day cab with a white box trailer. Riser believes this semi would only make local, or day runs based on the type. A picture was captured from area surveillance:

Risner said the semi was driving on State Road 16 Wednesday around 1:10 p.m. and ran a stop sign. A car driving on U.S. 231 drove underneath the truck. The driver of the semi then "ran over" the car, killing the 40-year-old Melissa Deno of Rensselaer.

Contact Detective Buschman at 219-866-7344 or by emailing tips@jaspercountypolice.com