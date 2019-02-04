AVON, Ind. (WTHI) - A Statewide Silver Alert has been issued for an Avon, Indiana man.
Avon is just west of Indianapolis.
Authorities are searching for 83-year-old Clarence Mahurin.
Mahurin is described as six feet one inch tall, weighing 183 pounds. He has white hair with blue eyes.
He was last seen wearing a beige Dale Earnhardt baseball cap, a plaid red, white, and blue button-down shirt, khaki pants, and suede house slippers.
Police say he is driving a 2008 orange Dodge Ram pickup truck with Indiana handicap license plate D251EU.
The truck has chrome wheels, running boards, and a gas cap.
He was last seen around 11:00 Monday morning.
He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.
If you have any information on his location, contact the Avon Police Department at 317-272-4485 or 911.
Related Content
- Statewide Silver Alert issued for missing elderly Avon man
- Silver Alert issued for missing Bedford man
- Statewide Silver Alert canceled for Mishawaka man
- Silver Alert issued for missing Indiana woman
- Statewide Silver Alert canceled for missing LaPorte County woman
- Statewide Silver Alert canceled for missing 58-year-old woman
- Silver Alert issued for Greene County man
- LOCATED: Silver Alert issued for missing Lafayette man
- Silver Alert cancelled for missing Linton man
- Indiana Silver Alert Declared