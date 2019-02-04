Clear

Statewide Silver Alert issued for missing elderly Avon man

Posted: Feb. 4, 2019 2:36 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

AVON, Ind. (WTHI) - A Statewide Silver Alert has been issued for an Avon, Indiana man.

Avon is just west of Indianapolis.

Authorities are searching for 83-year-old Clarence Mahurin.

Mahurin is described as six feet one inch tall, weighing 183 pounds. He has white hair with blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a beige Dale Earnhardt baseball cap, a plaid red, white, and blue button-down shirt, khaki pants, and suede house slippers.

Police say he is driving a 2008 orange Dodge Ram pickup truck with Indiana handicap license plate D251EU.

The truck has chrome wheels, running boards, and a gas cap.

He was last seen around 11:00 Monday morning.

He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on his location, contact the Avon Police Department at 317-272-4485 or 911.

