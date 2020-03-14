Clear
State suspends licensed gaming and racing operations in Indiana

Licensed gaming and racing operations in Indiana have been suspended for at least 14 days.

Posted: Mar 14, 2020 4:36 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - Licensed gaming and racing operations in Indiana have been suspended for at least 14 days.

The Indiana Gaming and Horse Racing Commissions made the announcement on Saturday.

The suspension begins on March 16 at 6:00 a.m.

The commission says it will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates if they are needed.

