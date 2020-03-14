State suspends licensed gaming and racing operations in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - Licensed gaming and racing operations in Indiana have been suspended for at least 14 days.
The Indiana Gaming and Horse Racing Commissions made the announcement on Saturday.
The suspension begins on March 16 at 6:00 a.m.
The commission says it will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates if they are needed.
