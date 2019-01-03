State Trooper involved in Crawfordsville shooting has Wabash Valley ties

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - An Indiana State Police trooper involved in a shooting in Crawfordsville is from the Wabash Valley.

Police have identified Daniel Organ as that trooper.

Organ is a graduate of Riverton-Parke High School and Indiana State University.

Police say Organ ultimately shot and killed Glenn Rightsell last week.

A neighbor caught video of the incident.

Rightsell was working on his daughter's vehicle on the side of U.S. 231.

Police also say Organ told investigators Rightsell grabbed his weapon.

That is when Organ fired.

Rightsell died at an area hospital from his injuries.

Organ has been placed on administrative leave during the investigation.