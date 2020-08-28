Spectators, including parents, will not be allowed to attend large Vigo County cross country meet

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Spectators will not be allowed at a big cross country meet coming up.

The LaVern Gibson Cross Country Course tweeted the announcement.

This is for the Terre Haute Savings Bank Pre-State Invitational hosted by Terre Haute North.

🚨🚨ANNOUNCEMENT 🚨🚨

To help ensure the student athletes safety there will be NO SPECTATORS allowed at the Terre Haute Savings Bank Pre-State Invitational hosted by Terre Haute North on September 5th due to the large number of competitors. — LaVern Gibson XC (@lavern_gibsonXC) August 27, 2020

The meet is scheduled for September 5.

Officials say there will be a large number of competitors.

There will not be any spectators allowed, including parents.

This change is to ensure athlete safety.