Signs start going up on new Terre Haute restaurant

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We are getting closer to the opening of a McAlister's Deli in Terre Haute.
We caught crews putting up the signs on the building on Tuesday.
It is moving into the old Fuddrucker's building near the Vigo County Fair Grounds.
Company officials say the building will house two businesses and employ about 85 people.
