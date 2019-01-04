TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The sweetest race in town is right around the corner.
The annual Hearth Throb 5K is set to step off next month.
But first, runners of all ages, shapes, and sizes are needed to register.
The best part about getting into the race...you are helping yourself along with the community.
You can register from now until February 6th for a $5 discount.
Race day is February 23rd at the YMCA at Fairbanks Park in Terre Haute.
The Hearth Throb 5K is the first of a three-race series, including the Firecracker 5K and the Turkey Trot.
To learn more about the race, click here.
Related Content
- Sign-ups underway for Hearth Throb 5K
- Local church holds 5k
- Sign-ups underway for YMCA youth basketball leagues
- Leaf pick-up underway in Terre Haute
- Beekeepers' Spring preparations underway
- ISU Homecoming events underway
- Election preps underway, three ballot measures up for votes
- National Road Yardsale underway, shop set up in Brazil
- Set-up underway for this weekend's Special Olympics games
- Getting help signing up for Obamacare insurance
Scroll for more content...