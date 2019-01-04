Sign-ups underway for Hearth Throb 5K

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The sweetest race in town is right around the corner.

The annual Hearth Throb 5K is set to step off next month.

But first, runners of all ages, shapes, and sizes are needed to register.

The best part about getting into the race...you are helping yourself along with the community.

You can register from now until February 6th for a $5 discount.

Race day is February 23rd at the YMCA at Fairbanks Park in Terre Haute.

The Hearth Throb 5K is the first of a three-race series, including the Firecracker 5K and the Turkey Trot.

