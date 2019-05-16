ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) - Funeral services are set for a former Rockville police chief.
Howard 'Dewey' White passed away on Sunday at 83-years-old.
Early in his career, White served as an officer and a firefighter.
After a short time away, he returned and was named the police chief.
Visitation is from noon until 2:00 Thursday afternoon at Gooch Funeral Home in Rockville.
Services and burial will follow directly after.
Related Content
- Services set for former Rockville police chief
- Rockville Police Department hiring additional police officer
- Services set for Colton Murray
- Rockville Police Department needs your help getting K9 grant
- Rockville woman facing charges after hitting police vehicle
- Rockville man arrested on child molestation charge
- Concern over bus routes at Rockville Elementary
- Rockville holds their National Night Out event
- Friday night Rockville fire cause still undetermined
- Rockville man killed in Parke County crash
Scroll for more content...