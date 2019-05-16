Services set for former Rockville police chief

ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) - Funeral services are set for a former Rockville police chief.

Howard 'Dewey' White passed away on Sunday at 83-years-old.

Early in his career, White served as an officer and a firefighter.

After a short time away, he returned and was named the police chief.

Visitation is from noon until 2:00 Thursday afternoon at Gooch Funeral Home in Rockville.

Services and burial will follow directly after.