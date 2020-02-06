See the slides from the Vigo County School Corporation's State of the Schools presentation here

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County School Corporation held its State of the Schools address in West Terre Haute.

The school corporation gave an overview of the new proposed strategic plan, talked about its recent successes, and its progress to meet challenges.

Some of the challenges include declining enrollment and facilities needs.

For the first time, the corporation's enrollment dropped below 14,000.

Some of the highlights included Dixie Bee being named a Four Star School, its programs involving family involvement, and the Vigo VIrtual Success Academy.

You can see the slides from the presentation below.

Coming up tonight on myFOX10 at 10:00 and News 10 Nightwatch, we will have a complete recap of the event.