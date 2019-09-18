Section Street in Sullivan closed for repaving

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) – Section Street in Sullivan was closed from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Sept. 18 for repaving and repairs.
The street was shut down from Indiana Avenue to Fehon Street.
The city said the repairs are due to an increase in tourism and travel on the road.
According to a press release, Sullivan Mayor, Clint Lamb, said, “We want to ensure that our roads are maintained and safe for travelers and residents. Thomas Street between Cross and West is next. We appreciate the support on getting ahead and preparing before winter.”
