Schools and coaches team up to go head to head with childhood cancer

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County Schools and coaches are teaming up to take out a very tough opponent.

On Tuesday the corporation announced a very special donation that will help children battling cancer.

Every year more than 12,000 children will get a cancer diagnosis.

Members of the Wabash Valley Football Coaches' Association want to help those kids.

That's why they are behind a special cause.

It's called the 'P.S. We Love You' campaign.

On Tuesday, group members raised $160,000.

That money will help kids be part of a special program that provides them with the testing they need.

It's called Pediatric Precision Genomics.

The donation is also meant to honor the memory of Patrick Barnett of Terre Haute.

He was the first patient to take part in this program.

His uncle is a Vigo County Schools coach.

The campaign to collect the money began this past September.

That was National Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month.