School corporation announces cost and times for public swim at Aquatic Center

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County School Corporation Superintendent Robert Haworth has announced public swim hours for the school corporation's Aquatic Center.

Last month, we told you about their plans to open the center to the public.

The announcement comes as the local YMCA closed its pool.

Since then, there has been an effort to reopen the pool.

Haworth told News 10 the public can pay $5, cash only, for access to the Aquatic Center pool.

Starting on January 21st, the hours will be:

Mondays and Fridays - noon until 1:30 p.m.

Tuesdays and Thursdays - 5:45 a.m. until 7:15 a.m.

Sundays - noon until 3:00 p.m.

It will be closed to the public on Saturdays and Wednesdays.

The pool will only be open for lap swim. Haworth said this will not open the pool up for parties.