Saint Patrick's Day Parade, party, and Irish Dash rescheduled for May

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Saint Patrick School in Terre Haute normally puts on a parade and the Irish Dash.

Those things were originally slated for Saturday. They were postponed due to COVID-19.

The parade, party, and Irish Dash are all set to take place on May 2.

Principal Patty Mauer says they will also change the themes tom 'Cinco De Mayo St. Patrick's style.'