Clear

Rose-Hulman's president has submitted his resignation

On Wednesday, News 10 learned Dr. James Conwell will step down as the head of the school.

Posted: Nov. 7, 2018 3:11 PM
Updated: Nov. 7, 2018 4:33 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The president of Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology has submitted his resignation.

On Wednesday, News 10 learned Dr. James Conwell will step down as the head of the school.

His last day will be November 15th. 

A press release from the school said: "This was a mutual decision based on board concerns and President Conwell’s need to focus on a family health issue that is requiring more of his time and attention."

Conwell became the 15th president of Rose-Hulman on May 1st, of 2013.

The Board's Executive Committee has appointed Senior Vice President Rob Coons to act as president until they meet later this month to discuss a leadership transition plan.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

News 10 attempted to get a reaction from faculty, staff, and students about the massive change.

That spokesman has denied requests for any further information and will not allow our crews onto the campus to speak with students.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 44°
Robinson
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 46°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
48° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 43°
Rockville
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 44°
Casey
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 42°
Brazil
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 44°
Marshall
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 44°
Sunshine returns but chilly tonight
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Donnie Baker

Latest Video

Image

Knox County Election Results

Image

Knox County Election Results

Image

"Orange Friday" Terre Haute Catholic Charities Foodbank

Image

Officials say several showed up to vote, but were not registered

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Mostly sunny and cool. Not as windy. High: 49°

Image

THS Girls

Image

Vigo County School Board results

Image

Knox County races

Image

Vigo County Council races

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Student groups seeks changes to Sex Ed curriculum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Foster Parent Bill of Rights complete, parents ready for next steps

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth

${article.thumbnail.title}

Big cats enjoy tasty treats during Pumpkin Party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Parents prepare to adopt 4th child on National Adoption Day

Image

City councilman says legal battle with county may be coming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana U.S. Senate candidates set to square off tonight in 2nd debate

Image

Locals show support for Jewish community through vigil

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourning bracelet returned months after it is lost in Florida

${article.thumbnail.title}

Need for blood donations at all-time high