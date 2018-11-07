Rose-Hulman's president has submitted his resignation

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The president of Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology has submitted his resignation.

On Wednesday, News 10 learned Dr. James Conwell will step down as the head of the school.

His last day will be November 15th.

A press release from the school said: "This was a mutual decision based on board concerns and President Conwell’s need to focus on a family health issue that is requiring more of his time and attention."

Conwell became the 15th president of Rose-Hulman on May 1st, of 2013.

The Board's Executive Committee has appointed Senior Vice President Rob Coons to act as president until they meet later this month to discuss a leadership transition plan.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

News 10 attempted to get a reaction from faculty, staff, and students about the massive change.

That spokesman has denied requests for any further information and will not allow our crews onto the campus to speak with students.