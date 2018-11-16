Rockville Police Department hiring additional police officer

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Parke County police department is adding an additional officer to the force.
The Rockville Police Department has started accepting applications for the new full-time position.
Police Chief Randel Kneeland says they hope to have the position filled by January of next year.
Click here to see the benefits and requirements.
