Robinson PD increases patrols for New Year's Eve

The extra patrols are part of an increase this holiday season.

Posted: Dec. 31, 2018 10:26 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

ROBINSON, Ill. (WTHI) - Expect to see more police on the road this New Year's Eve.

Robinson Police officers will be out in force.

The department also increased patrols on Christmas Eve.

Officers will be on the look-out for drunk driving, cell phone usage, and seat belt violations.

The increased patrols are thanks to a grant from the Illinois Department of Transportation.

Sergeant Dan Strauch told us the department wants to keep everyone safe this holiday season.

"Of course it's always associated with a lot of parties. A lot of alcohol involved. We just want people to make smart choices and to have a ride...have a designated driver," Sgt. Straunch said.

Robinson's increased patrols wrap up on January 2nd.

