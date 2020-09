PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A person working with the Putnamville Correctional Facility died after he was hit by a car.

According to prison officials, on August 30, 25-year-old Anthony Mitchell was hit by a vehicle while he was walking to work at the prison. It happened on US 40.

Mitchell was an Aramark employee.

Prison officials say Mitchell had a goal to become a prison officer.