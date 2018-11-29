Indiana State Police Trooper hurt in connection to Terre Haute robbery

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Police in Terre Haute are investigating a series possible armed robberies.

That's according to the Indiana State University Police Department.

According to police, a vehicle was stolen at the 1200 Block of Spruce Street in Terre Haute.

The suspect was described as a white male wearing a surgical mask.

News 10 is following scanner reports of two more potential armed robberies at two local gas stations.

Those reports remain unconfirmed at this time.

Indiana State Police confirmed to News 10 a state trooper was injured in connection to this incident.

There is a strong police presence near 1st and Cherry Streets in Terre Haute where there are reports a police chase involving the suspect ended there.

We've reached out to the Terre Haute Police Department for more information.

We will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.