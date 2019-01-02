Possible threat shuts down Sullivan bank

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - A possible threat shut down the square in Sullivan on Wednesday morning and shut down a bank for hours.

First Farmers Bank and Trust posted a message at 10:50 Wednesday morning on Facebook.

The post said, in part, "Bank services at the Sullivan location will be unavailable while following security protocol."

Law enforcement and safety crews were alerted about the possible threat.

We were told the bank was evacuated during the incident.

All employees were able to return once the sweep was complete.

News 10 has reached out the Sullivan Police Chief for details, at this time, we haven't received a response.