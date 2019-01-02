SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - A possible threat shut down the square in Sullivan on Wednesday morning and shut down a bank for hours.
First Farmers Bank and Trust posted a message at 10:50 Wednesday morning on Facebook.
The post said, in part, "Bank services at the Sullivan location will be unavailable while following security protocol."
Law enforcement and safety crews were alerted about the possible threat.
We were told the bank was evacuated during the incident.
All employees were able to return once the sweep was complete.
News 10 has reached out the Sullivan Police Chief for details, at this time, we haven't received a response.
Related Content
- Possible threat shuts down Sullivan bank
- First Financial Bank partners to revitalize downtown Sullivan
- Juvenile detained in connection with Sullivan County school threats
- Sullivan Co. juvenile detained after potential threat against other students
- Sullivan County Ambulance update
- Police still searching for suspect connected to Sullivan County bank robbery
- Tractor stolen in Sullivan County
- Fire at Sullivan lumber yard
- Fire destroys Sullivan County diner
- Downtown Sullivan Christmas this week
Scroll for more content...