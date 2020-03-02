Police use stop sticks, K9 to catch suspect involved in Vigo County chase

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One person is in custody after a Monday afternoon chase in Vigo County.

Our crew was on the scene as police arrested one man at 26th and Washington Streets in Terre Haute.

Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse says it was a pursuit. Officers used stop sticks to end the chase, but the suspect fled the vehicle on foot.

Plasse said police used a K9 to catch the suspect.

Police on the scene told us they believe the car the suspect was driving may have been stolen.

The suspect's identity has not been released at this time.