VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One person is in custody after a Monday afternoon chase in Vigo County.
Our crew was on the scene as police arrested one man at 26th and Washington Streets in Terre Haute.
Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse says it was a pursuit. Officers used stop sticks to end the chase, but the suspect fled the vehicle on foot.
Plasse said police used a K9 to catch the suspect.
Police on the scene told us they believe the car the suspect was driving may have been stolen.
The suspect's identity has not been released at this time.
Related Content
- Police use stop sticks, K9 to catch suspect involved in Vigo County chase
- Vermillion County Sheriff's Office gearing up for new stop sticks
- New Vigo County Sheriff's Office K9 starts training
- Vigo County Sheriff's Office welcomes a new K9
- One in custody as police search for another suspect involved in Clay/Parke County chase
- K9 Arie remembered for attitude and knack for catching criminals
- Vigo County traffic stop leads police to accused sex offender
- Terre Haute police chase leaves suspect hospitalized
- Two-county police chase ends with suspect killing himself
- Man involved in police chase could face multiple charges
Scroll for more content...