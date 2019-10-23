Police search for woman accused of stealing donation bucket for Riley Hospital for Children from Terre Haute Denny's

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Police in Terre Haute needs your help tracking down a woman accused of stealing donations for a children's hospital.

The Terre Haute Police Department says the woman in the photo is accused of stealing a Riley Hospital for Children donation bucket at Denny's on south 3rd Street.

Police say the man in the photo appeared to distract other people so she could swipe the bucket.

If you know who she is, call Crime Stoppers at 812-238-STOP or police directly at 812-244-2249‬.