Police search for missing Edgar County woman

PARIS, Ill. (WTHI) - The Illinois State Police is asking for your help finding a missing Edgar County woman.
Police are looking for 29-year-old Kimberly Mattingly of Paris, Illinois.
She is described as 5'3" weighing 160lbs with blue eyes and possibly with brown hair. If you have any information on her location call Illinois State Police at 217-278-5004.
